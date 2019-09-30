Smart Bets: NC Dance Festival

For its 29th season, the N.C. Dance Festival brings professional dance artists from across the state to Asheville, Durham and Greensboro for engaging evenings of creative movement. The latest edition kicks off Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5, at The BeBe Theatre, with such offerings as Greensboro-based Vania Claiborne’s (Bro)tha/Brother, a duet for two men that celebrates and explores black male joy, friendship and humanity; Southern Pines collective MARO Movement’s Impact, which explores mortality and vulnerability and was inspired by choreographer Matthew Rock’s late grandmother; and an excerpt from Asheville company Stewart/Owen’s new theatrical work about humankind’s manifestation of and surrender to power, control and — again — vulnerability. The program begins at 8 each night. $15 students and seniors, $18 general admission advance/$18 students and seniors, $20 general admission day of show. ncdfavl.brownpapertickets.com. Photo of Claiborne courtesy of the N.C. Dance Festival