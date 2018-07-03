Smart Bets: Willa of the Wood

While fans of Robert Beatty’s Serafina books patiently await the series’ fourth installment in 2019, the Asheville author introduces his readers to a new saga. Moving from Serafina’s Biltmore Estate setting to the Great Smoky Mountains circa 1900, Willa of the Wood follows the titular orphaned 12-year-old forest girl as she discovers the truth about her rugged scavenger clan and the civilized “day-folk” and decides where she belongs. A launch party takes place Sunday, July 8, noon-6 p.m. at Barnes & Noble in the Asheville Mall — two days before its official release date. The afternoon includes a book signing and such Willa-themed activities as animal presentations, live old-time music and ice cream from The Hop. Beatty will also be at Malaprop’s on Saturday, July 28, 2-4 p.m. for a book signing and reception. Both events are free to attend. avl.mx/48t. Author photo courtesy of Beatty
