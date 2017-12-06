Smart Bets: Shozo

An Asheville-based artist with more than 30 years of performance experience, Tim Arem has played such characters as Ronald McDonald; Striker, the canine mascot of the 1994 soccer World Cup, held in the U.S.; and his original T-Bone persona, which aims to get children excited about physical activity. One of his latest creations is Shozo, a one-man, Japanese-themed family circus theater experience in which Arem portrays a silent figure who makes a wealth of discoveries. The stage show incorporates audience participation and a blend of magic, dance, shadow puppetry, masks and more. Arem has performed Shozo in Tokyo and Los Angeles, and has added fresh material specifically for his stop at The Altamont Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. Poet Barbie Angell opens. $8 advance/$10 day of show. thealtamonttheatre.com. Photo courtesy of Arem