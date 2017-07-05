Smart bets: Stories on Asheville’s Front Porch

The summertime series Stories on Asheville’s Front Porch showcases various forms of storytelling on Saturday mornings in July. The program begins July 8 with Family Fare, stories from John Thomas Fowler. July 15 features Moonshine in the Mountains, an investigation into the art via story, song and poetry. World Tales brings anecdotes from around the globe on July 22, and Joe Penland’s traditional mountain tales and tunes finish out the month on July 29. “Asheville sits in the middle of our country’s richest store of traditional tales and music,” says Joe Sundell, pictured, a featured teller on the 15th. “With my banjo, guitar, autoharp and mountain dulcimer, I’ll be sharing songs and stories that embody mountain life and heritage.” Stories on Asheville’s Front Porch takes place at 10:30 a.m. at Jubilee! Community. Free. jubileecommunity.org. Photo of Sundell courtesy of the storyteller
