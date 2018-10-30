Smart Bets: Tar Heel Tellers Storytelling Festival

Fans of storytelling will have no shortage of opportunities to enjoy the craft on Saturday, Nov. 3, when the Henderson County Library hosts the North Carolina Storytelling Guild’s 2018 Tar Heel Tellers Storytelling Festival. Among the day’s numerous events honoring the NCSG’s 20th anniversary are an open-mic session featuring 16 tellers, a collection of youth artists, a celebration of Carl Sandburg’s American Songbag and a workshop on character goals and motives. Revered tellers from across the state, including Dianne Hackworth, Gwenda Ledbetter, Sandra Gudger, Sylvia Payne, Sheila Brown Evans, Cynthia Moore Brown, David Holt, Connie Regan-Blake and — in full Mark Twain regalia — Marvin Cole will also perform. The festival runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Kaplan Auditorium. Free. ncstoryguild.org. Photo of Brown courtesy of the storyteller