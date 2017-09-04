Smart Bets: The Crowin’ Hen

In addition to being lead singer and bass player for the Asheville bluegrass band Buncombe Turnpike since 1997, Tom Godleski is a respected local playwright. Inspired by the old mountain saying “A whistlin’ girl and a crowin’ hen will never come to any good end,” Godleski crafted a music-filled comedy about Granny, a superstitious woman who encounters various colorful characters while trying to get a certain noisy female bird off her farm. Back at The Folk Art Center, where The Crowin’ Hen made its debut in May 2015, the play will be performed on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 10, at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available online at buncombeturnpike.com. avl.mx/41y. Photo courtesy of Godleski
