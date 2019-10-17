Smart Bets: The Headless Hessian of Sleepy Hollow

After a year that saw him perform in such diverse projects as Silent Sky (N.C. Stage Company) and South Pacific (Flat Rock Playhouse), local actor Willie Repoley reunites with his co-founded Immediate Theatre Project for the company’s annual autumn show. Live From WVL Radio Theater: The Headless Hessian of Sleepy Hollow features the actors of the titular broadcast troupe performing a retelling of the Lizzie Borden ax murders, a horror story by Edgar Allen Poe and, of course, Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Accompanied by original music, the four cast members use their voices and live sound effects to bring the tales to life before viewers’ eyes in a heartfelt homage to entertainment from a bygone era that remains powerful today. Just in time for Halloween, the production returns to Isis Music Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 8:30 p.m. $15 student/$20 general admission. isisasheville.com. Photo courtesy of Immediate Theatre Project