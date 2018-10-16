Smart Bets: The Man from Earth

For its next trick, Attic Salt Theatre Company presents the science fiction play The Man from Earth. Written by Jerome Bixby, who penned episodes for the original “Star Trek,” the story centers on a college professor who reveals that he’s actually 14,000 years old and spins a wild yarn to convince his skeptical colleagues that he’s telling the truth. The production stars such local actors as Allen Law, Devyn Ray and Cary Nichols, is directed by Ryan Martin and will be staged outdoors around a campfire. In Martin’s words, “A fire with friends is just the right setting to make anyone think to themselves, ‘But, could it be?’” The show runs Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 19-27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Attic Salt Theatre Arts Space. $15. atticsalt.org. Photo of Law courtesy of Attic Salt Theatre Company
