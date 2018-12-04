Smart Bets: The Nutcracker

Now in its 48th season of production at the Asheville Ballet, The Nutcracker continues to delight audiences of all ages each holiday season. Directed by Ann Dunn, the cast includes the principal dancers of the professional company, members of the Western North Carolina community and students of the company’s academy and other area studios. The latest edition of the show features new choreography and a new firebird doll that will entertain heroine Clara. Jaime Thompson returns as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Daniel Johnson will again play her Cavalier. Performances take place at Diana Wortham Theatre on Friday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 8, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 9, at 2:30 p.m. $15-50. dwtheatre.com. Photo by Michael Krout