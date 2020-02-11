Smart Bets: The Occult Feminine

For the Living Arts Foundation’s latest show, The Occult Feminine, seven female and nonbinary artists of varying professional experience and home bases were invited to explore the mystical, macabre, divine and demonic corners of the human soul through their unique skill sets. Among the creations to arise via this challenge are occult visionary ink and watercolor works by Justine Briggs; environmentally themed surrealist fantasies by Danielle Sperandeo; and orgonite-infused paintings by biogeometric harmonizer Amelia Doll. There will be an opening reception for The Occult Feminine on Thursday, Feb. 13, 7-10 p.m. Selected artists will speak at 7:30 p.m., while Astoria and Amelia Doll will perform a set of music at 9 p.m. The exhibition will be up through May 6. Free to attend. ashevillelivingartsfoundation.com. Pictured, “Projection” by Briggs, courtesy of the Living Arts Foundation