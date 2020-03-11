Smart Bets: The Poetry Brothel

Circa 1900, many brothels in New Orleans, Paris and Buenos Aires functioned as liberal spaces where marginalized and experimental artists could test out new ideas and perform their work. Today, The Poetry Brothel strives to continue that legacy by promoting radically open artistic expression in venues across the U.S. At each stop, a “madam” introduces a revolving cast of poets and artists who perform as self-constructed characters, sharing a variety of work that crosses genres and disciplines. Isis Music Hall transforms into a Poetry Brothel on Wednesday, March 18, at 8:30 p.m. $25 advance/$65 VIP, which includes two tokens good for private readings with any of the “poetry whores,” and a gift from The Madame in a Poetry Brothel tote. isisasheville.com. Photo by Max McQueen

