Smart Bets: TRNZ

For its inaugural production, Asheville-based company The Sublime Theater reteams writer John Crutchfield with director Steven Samuels for the new “play-with-songs,” TRNZ: A Metamorphic Musical. Featuring original music and sound design by Mary Zogzas and choreography by Kristi DeVille, the work is set “in an exclusive, underground discotheque in modern-day Berlin” and centers on a young woman who becomes involved with a mysterious older man. The assemblage of local artists also counts Don Baker (sets and lighting) and Kayren McKnight (costumes) among its ranks. Performances are not intended for children and run Thursdays-Saturdays through Saturday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at The BeBe Theater. $15. thesublimetheater.org. Photo of Julian Vorus, Olivia Stuller, Terry Darakjy and Laura Tratnik by Jessie Kitt Photography
