Smart Bets: Woods and Wilds

For 23 years, the Asheville-based nonprofit Dogwood Alliance has, in its own words, “worked with diverse communities, partner organizations and decision-makers to protect Southern forests across 14 states.” Community and grassroots organizing has been the main avenue by which the organization has spread its message and for the past three years has included the Woods & Wilds fundraiser. The storytelling event features local writers/performers sharing personal tales of nature and returns Friday, Sept. 27, to The Mothlight. Tellers at the latest edition include Nicole Townsend, Cortina Jenelle, Isa Abdul-Halim Whitaker, ZaKiya Bell-Rogers, Abby the Spoon Lady, Indy Srinath and Ali McGhee. Emcees for the event, which gets underway at 7 p.m., are Elizabeth Lashay Garland of the “Slay the Mic” program on 103.3 Asheville FM and Lucia Ibarra, program outreach manager for Dogwood Alliance. $20. themothlight.com. Photos of, from left, McGhee, Bell-Rogers and Whitaker, courtesy of the performers
