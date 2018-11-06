Smart Bets: WORD — Smorgasbord of Styles

Despite its somewhat ungainly title, WORD: A Storyteller’s Showcase and Smorgasbord of Styles offers a wide assortment of local and area talent that promises to live up to its lofty name. Hosted by David Joe Miller, the event features what the master of ceremonies calls six “storytelling superstars” who will provide “something for everyone interested in ‘adult storytelling.’” The notable names for the Friday, Nov. 9, performance at Habitat Tavern and Commons are Tom Chalmers, Murphy Funkhouser Capps, Vara Cooper, Susan McBride, Sherry Lovett and Tom Godleski. The evening gets underway at 7 p.m. $16 advance/$19 day of show. storytellingcalendar.com. Pictured, clockwise from left, are Funkhouser Capps, Chalmers, Cooper and Godleski. Photos courtesy of Miller