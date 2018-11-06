Smart Bets: WORD — Smorgasbord of Styles

Posted on by Edwin Arnaudin

Despite its somewhat ungainly title, WORD: A Storyteller’s Showcase and Smorgasbord of Styles offers a wide assortment of local and area talent that promises to live up to its lofty name. Hosted by David Joe Miller, the event features what the master of ceremonies calls six “storytelling superstars” who will provide “something for everyone interested in ‘adult storytelling.’” The notable names for the Friday, Nov. 9, performance at Habitat Tavern and Commons are Tom Chalmers, Murphy Funkhouser Capps, Vara Cooper, Susan McBride, Sherry Lovett and Tom Godleski. The evening gets underway at 7 p.m. $16 advance/$19 day of show. storytellingcalendar.com. Pictured, clockwise from left, are Funkhouser Capps, Chalmers, Cooper and Godleski. Photos courtesy of Miller

SHARE
About Edwin Arnaudin
Edwin Arnaudin is a staff writer for Mountain Xpress. He also reviews films for ashevillemovies.com and is a member of the Southeastern Film Critics Association (SEFCA) and North Carolina Film Critics Association (NCFCA). Follow me @EdwinArnaudin
View all posts by Edwin Arnaudin →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.