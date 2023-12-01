Press release from N.C. Board of Elections:
Raleigh, N.C. — The following are 10 reminders as candidate filing begins next week:
-
Candidate filing for most contests in the 2024 elections begins at noon on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, and ends at noon on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. The 2024 primary election is March 5, 2024. The general election is Nov. 5, 2024.
-
Depending on the office sought, candidates will file their Notice of Candidacy and pay their filing fees either at their county board of electionsoffice or with the State Board of Elections at the N.C. State Fairgrounds, 4285 Trinity Road (Gate 9), Raleigh NC 27607. (See Fairgrounds map.) For details on which offices file at the Fairgrounds and dates and hours of filing, see Running for Office or Candidate Filing for 2024 Elections Begins December 4. Candidates also should review A Candidate’s Guide to the 2024 Statewide Primary and General Election (PDF).
-
Candidates who file for contests at the Fairgrounds must get Section 9 of the Notice of Candidacy form (“County board of elections certification”) completed and signed by the chair or director of the county board of elections in which the candidate resides prior to filing with the State Board.
-
Surrogates may not file a Notice of Candidacy form on behalf of a candidate. The candidate can file the paperwork in person or by mail. If filing by mail, it must be received before noon on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, the filing deadline.
-
For information on filing fees, see Filing Fees. The filing fee for candidates for N.C. House and N.C. Senate, who file with their respective county board of elections, is $139.51 (1% of the annual salary). For candidates who file with the State Board at the Fairgrounds, fees must be paid by cashier check, campaign check, personal check, or money order. Cash and credit cards are not accepted. Candidates filing at county boards of elections should contact their county board for information on accepted forms of payment.
-
Once filed, the deadline to withdraw a notice of candidacy is Dec. 12, 2023.
-
Candidates for N.C. House, N.C. Senate, and local offices file with their respective county board of elections. Prospective candidates for these offices who have questions about the process should contact their county board of elections.
-
Candidates for offices that file with the State Board of Elections who have questions about the process should email the State Board at elections.sboe@ncsbe.gov or call (919) 814-0700.
-
Candidate filing is a public process and members of the media are welcome to attend. Those who wish to cover candidates as they file at the Fairgrounds should contact Public Information Director Patrick Gannon at patrick.gannon@ncsbe.gov.
-
Throughout the filing period, statewide candidate lists will be posted to the State Board website at Candidate Lists. These lists will be updated routinely every day of the filing period.
