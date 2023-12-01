For information on filing fees, see Filing Fees. The filing fee for candidates for N.C. House and N.C. Senate, who file with their respective county board of elections, is $139.51 (1% of the annual salary). For candidates who file with the State Board at the Fairgrounds, fees must be paid by cashier check, campaign check, personal check, or money order. Cash and credit cards are not accepted. Candidates filing at county boards of elections should contact their county board for information on accepted forms of payment.