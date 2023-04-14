Press from office of U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards:

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. – Congressman Chuck Edwards (NC-11) announced his office is accepting submissions for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition from high school students living in North Carolina’s 11th district. The winner of the competition will have their art displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

Edwards said, “This competition is an opportunity for all those who visit the Capitol building to see the incredible talent from our mountains. I’m excited to see all of the artwork and how our high school students use their creativity for this competition.”

Submissions are due by May 4, 2023. For information about the rules and requirements for the artwork, please visit https://edwards.house.gov/artcompetition or contact my district office for further questions at (828) 435-7310.