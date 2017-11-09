Press release from the Organic Growers School:

The Organic Growers School will be hosting 3 Farm Dreams Workshops this winter. Are you dreaming of starting your own farm? Farm Dreams is an entry-level, exploratory one-day workshop designed to help people who are seeking practical, common sense information on whether sustainable farming is the next step for them, and how to move forward. This is a great workshop to attend if you are in the exploratory stages of getting started farming.

Each of the workshops will be held in different locations around Western North Carolina:

November 11, 2017: In partnership with Blue Ridge Women in Ag in Boone, NC.

December 2, 2017: Mountain BizWorks in Asheville, NC.

February 3, 2018: Lenoir Rhyne University in Asheville, NC.

During Farm Dreams you will be led to discover and assess your resources, skills and farming intentions, begin to develop an educational plan toward farming, prioritize your next steps and connect with regional resources and support services. Participants will hear about sustainable farming careers in Western North Carolina from local farmers in a farmer panel unique to that area, who will share about their real-world experiences. The workshop is open to aspiring farmers in Western NC and surrounding Southern Appalachian states – Tennessee, Virginia, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Register for Farm Dreams at www.organicgrowersschool.org/farmers/farm-dreams and see the Facebook pages here (November 11, Boone NC), here (December 2, Asheville, NC), and here (February 3, Asheville, NC). The cost is $55/person or $35 for WNC CRAFT Members.

Farm Dreams is hosted annually by the Organic Growers School, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Organic Growers School is the premier provider of practical organic education in the Southern Appalachians. We are building a mutually supportive network of prosperous farmers, productive gardeners and informed consumers engaged in creating healthy communities. Organic Growers School is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization providing organic education since 1993.