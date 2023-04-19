Press release from Child Care for NC:

Child care providers, parents, businesses and community leaders are standing together to tell the NC General Assembly that we are united for much-needed change and investment in child care in our state.

On April 20th at 10 a.m. we will march around the velodrome at Carrier Park to show our solidarity with each other and early childhood advocates across North Carolina. This event is kid friendly with activity tables after the march.

“Our child care system is gravely underfunded, an urgent crisis that calls for urgent action. It has never been more important to show our collective advocacy strength.” Rachel Shelton, parent, Advocacy Specialist at CF/CIS.

“We are calling for better pay and benefits for child care teachers. We want affordable and accessible child care for all children and families.” Whitney Rea, Director of Family and Community Partnerships, Verner Center for Early Learning.

This event is held in concert with the statewide day of action. We encourage families, child care providers, and business leaders to join us and advocate for NC’s youngest learners.

The local event is sponsored by Children First/Communities In Schools of Buncombe County, Verner Center for Early Learning, YWCA of Asheville, Evolve Early Learning, Montessori Learning Community, Macon Program for Progress, Buncombe Partnership for Children, Smart Start Transylvania, and Children and Family Resource Center. To learn more visit: https://childcarefornc.org/