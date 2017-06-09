Press release from class organizers:

Ever wondered what the name of wildflower was that you saw on your last hike? Wish that you knew more about the plants that grow around you? Want to be more connected to nature and to the places and plants that you love? You are invited to join Bigelow’s Botanical Excursions for a series of Summer Wildflower Walks where you will learn the stories of the plants; their many names, benefits, uses; and their relationship to each other, the forest, and to us.

Have fun learning about the Wildflowers of Southern Appalachia with your guide Adam Bigelow, in this six-week course. We will learn basic techniques for identifying wildflowers using ID Guides and keys, and put this knowledge into practice in the field while gently walking among the flowers. Open to anyone who wants to know what is blooming all around them. 6 Week Class Every Monday 9 am until 1pm, meeting at different locations in the woods. Rain days will be on weekend afternoons. Class runs from June 19 through July 24th. Cost is $150 for the series, or you can join us for any single hike $40/day. For more information or to register, please contact Adam Bigelow bigelownc@gmail.com and find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BigelowsBo tanicalExcursions The Class is capped at 15 people Max