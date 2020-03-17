Press release from AdventHealth Hendersonville:
AdventHealth Hendersonville has activated new visitor restrictions to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Beginning immediately, no visitors under the age of 18 are permitted at the hospital main campus. Patients in the Medical/Surgical Unit, ICU, Behavioral Health, The Baby Place and ER may designate one person to be their visitor.
To support the community and growing questions regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic, AdventHealth is now operating a 24-hour Nurse Triage Hotline. Anyone who has questions may call 828-681-2300. Callers will be able to speak with a Registered Nurse and ask questions regarding health concerns and about coronavirus.
To further flatten the curve, AdventHealth is moving its Laboratory, Imaging and other Outpatient Services from the hospital campus to its various AdventHealth Medical Group locations across Western North Carolina. Patients can reach out to their physician or AdventHealth’s Scheduling line: 828-681-2180.
