Press release from AdventHealth Hendersonville:

AdventHealth Hendersonville is providing new resources for patients experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms. It has opened a testing site for patients to drive-up for COVID-19 testing. This is a resource for patients who have a referral for a test from an AdventHealth physician or who have been referred after calling the AdventHealth Triage Nurse Hotline, 828-681-2300.

AdventHealth Hendersonville COVID-19 Testing Location:

50 Hospital Drive, Hendersonville

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:30 am to 6 pm

“We made the decision to move the testing outside of our hospital and physician offices to protect patients and care teams from possible exposure,” said Teresa Herbert, MD, MPH, FAAP, AdventHealth Hendersonville’s Chief Medical Officer. “We are collecting samples from patients in their vehicles. Patients are given instructions and education regarding current protocol for testing and self-quarantine requirements while they are waiting for their test results.”

AdventHealth is operating this testing site to help patients, who have a referral from an AdventHealth doctor or through the Triage Nurse Hotline, receive their tests as quickly and comfortably as possible.

If a person has questions about symptoms or if they may need a test, they should call the AdventHealth Triage Nurse Hotline at 828-681-2300. This is a 24-hour hotline the public can call to speak with a Registered Nurse and, if needed, receive a referral to be tested.

“We have been working with health leaders across our region, offering support for the testing sites that counties like Buncombe and Henderson have opened. Operating this testing site for patients is part of the effort to help funnel patients to the resources as effectively as possible,” said Christy Sneller, AdventHealth Hendersonville Vice President for Physician Services.

AdventHealth Hendersonville leaders report no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at any of its facilities. However, as the reports of more presumptive positive cases in our state and region increase, AdventHealth is expanding its precautionary measures to continue its promise to provide safe, high-quality care.

Anyone who has additional questions regarding COVID-19, including what it is and how to protect yourself from it, should visit AdventHealth’s dedicated COVID-19 website: CoronaVirusSignsandSymptoms.com.

About AdventHealth Hendersonville: Founded in 1910, AdventHealth Hendersonville, formerly Park Ridge Health, is dedicated to meeting the health care needs of our growing communities, providing high-quality, compassionate, not-for-profit care in a Christian environment.

In 1984, AdventHealth Hendersonville became a member of Adventist Health System. With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health and a commitment to making communities healthier unify the system’s nearly 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout almost a dozen states.

Leading the way in many medical firsts for the region, AdventHealth Hendersonville is the first hospital in Western North Carolina to earn The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for five orthopedic specialties including Spine Surgery, Total Ankle Replacement, Total Hip Replacement, Total Knee Replacement and Total Shoulder Replacement. It is also the first to use the Mazor X™ and Navio™ Robotic Guidance Platforms. AdventHealth Hendersonville consistently earns national ranking for its commitment to patient safety, earning the overall Five-Star rating in Quality from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS), seven consecutive “A” grades in Leapfrog Group’s Safety Grade survey and the 2019 Award for Excellence in Patient Safety Across the Board from Premier, Inc.

AdventHealth Hendersonville includes cardiac care & rehabilitation, emergency services, nationally awarded cancer care, state-of-the-art surgical care, full-service orthopedic care, an award-winning labor & delivery experience, and a full range of imaging services to help people across our region experience whole health. For more information about AdventHealth Hendersonville or to find a physician, please visit AdventHealthNC.com or call 855-774-LIFE (5433).