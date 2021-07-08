Press release from Buncombe County Board of Commissioners
The agenda for the Board of Commissioners’ July 13th meeting has been posted at BuncombeCounty.org.
Public hearings:
- East Fork Pottery economic development agreement
New business:
- Resolution delegating authority to the county manager to lease county property for terms of less than one year
- Resolution recognizing Asheville Area Arts Council as the designated arts agency for Buncombe County
- Resolution seeking a professional consulting firm to assist in the development and production of a comprehensive plan for Buncombe County
- Resolution authorizing the execution of an inter-local agreement between the city of Asheville to establish a homeowner grant program
Commission meetings are held at 200 College Street, Room 326, in Asheville, beginning at 5 p.m.
Public comment is taken at the beginning of the meeting.
Read the full agenda at BuncombeCounty.org.
