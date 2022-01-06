Press release from Buncombe County:

Please be advised there will be a Buncombe County Planning Board Meeting on January 24, 2022.

Agenda for Buncombe County Planning Board

January 24, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

Board members will meet at 200 College St. Suite 326

Members of the public will participate via ZOOM.

Call to Order

Announcements

Roll Call of Board Members

Approval of Agenda

Approval of Minutes

Public Hearing-Map Amendment

ZPH2021-00048-Pinners Cove Rezoning: The Buncombe County Planning & Development Department, on behalf of the owner KLP Pinners EAT, LLC has applied to rezone a portion of land identified as tax lot PIN 9655-87-3857-00000 (Not currently addressed) which is zoned R-LD, to R-2 Residential.

Comprehensive Plan Update:

Nathan Pennington, CFM, Planning Director – Roles, duties and relationship of the Steering Committee, the Planning Board, Community and the Board of Commissioners related to the comprehensive planning process.

Gillian Phillips, Update on the current status of the Comprehensive Plan.