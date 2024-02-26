Press release Asheville-Buncombe Air Quality Agency:

Tuesday, February 27, 2024, is a code YELLOW air quality forecast day for the valleys and ridge tops of Asheville and Buncombe County. Unusually sensitive people should consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities.

For additional information concerning the air quality forecast including a detailed forecast discussion, please visit the following link at the NC Division Of Air Quality.

Care for the Air

— Drive less: carpool, vanpool, take the bus, telecommute.

— Conserve electricity.

— Pack a lunch or walk to lunch.

— Avoid idling your vehicle.

— Refuel and mow after 6:00pm.

Air Quality Index (AQI)

Green………..0- 50 AQI……..Good air quality. No health risks are expected. Enjoy outdoor

……………………………………….activities!

Yellow…….51-100 AQI……..Moderate air quality. Air quality is okay, but unusually sensitive

……………………………………….people may be affected, especially when the AQI nears 100.

Orange….101-150 AQI……..Air quality is Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups. Children,

……………………………………….active adults, and those with heart or respiratory disease,

……………………………………….including asthma, should limit outdoor activity.

Red……….151-200 AQI……..Unhealthy air quality. Everyone should avoid prolonged outdoor

……………………………………….activity.

Purple……201-300 AQI……..Very Unhealthy air quality. Everyone should avoid outdoor

……………………………………….activity.