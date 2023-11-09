Press release from NC Division of Air Quality:

Care for the Air

— Drive less: carpool, vanpool, take the bus, telecommute.

— Conserve electricity.

— Pack a lunch or walk to lunch.

— Avoid idling your vehicle.

— Refuel and mow after 6:00pm.

Air Quality Index (AQI)

Green………..0- 50 AQI……..Good air quality. No health risks are expected. Enjoy outdoor

……………………………………….activities!

Yellow…….51-100 AQI……..Moderate air quality. Air quality is okay, but unusually sensitive

……………………………………….people may be affected, especially when the AQI nears 100.

Orange….101-150 AQI……..Air quality is Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups. Children,

……………………………………….active adults, and those with heart or respiratory disease,

……………………………………….including asthma, should limit outdoor activity.

Red……….151-200 AQI……..Unhealthy air quality. Everyone should avoid prolonged outdoor

……………………………………….activity.

Purple……201-300 AQI……..Very Unhealthy air quality. Everyone should avoid outdoor

……………………………………….activity.

