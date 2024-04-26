Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Air Quality Agency:

Saturday, April 27, 2024, is a code GREEN air quality forecast day for the valleys of Asheville and Buncombe County. No health impacts are expected when air quality is in this range.

For the ridge tops, it is a code YELLOW air quality forecast day. Unusually sensitive people should consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities.

For up-to-date forecasts and discussion over the weekend, go to: https://airquality.climate.ncsu.edu/