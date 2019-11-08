Saturday, November 9, 2019, will be a code YELLOW air quality forecast day for the valleys and ridge tops of Asheville and Buncombe County. Unusually sensitive people should consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities. For updated forecasts throughout the weekend, visit https://xapps.ncdenr.org/aq/ForecastCenterEnvista.

For more information contact:

WNC Regional Air Quality Agency 828-250-6777

