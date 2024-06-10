From Asheville-Buncombe Air Quality Agency:

Tuesday, June 11, 2024, is a code Green air quality forecast day for the valleys of Asheville and Buncombe County. No health impacts are expected when air quality is in this range.

For the ridge tops, it is a code Yellow air quality forecast day. Unusually sensitive people should consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities.

For up-to-date forecasts and discussion, go to: