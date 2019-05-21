Press release from Aloft Hotels:

With great honor, the Alice S. Marriott “Spirit to Serve” Award is presented to McKibbon Hospitality’s Aloft Asheville Downtown. The award, which received hundreds of nominations per year, was initially created to honor the late Marriott Co-Founder Alice S. Marriott—mother of Executive Chairman/Chairman of the Board, Bill Marriott. Those who have been presented with this award exemplify Alice’s philosophy, “By generously giving our time, energy and resources, we enrich the lives of others.”

The activities that earned Aloft Asheville this prestigious award include providing shelter to the homeless through Homeward Bound; working to end hunger with MANNA FoodBank; teaching students career and life skills through Eliada Homes; providing care and love to special needs and disadvantaged children; raising awareness for breast cancer; improving the arts and education in the Asheville community; and rehoming hundreds of rescue dogs through their successful foster dog program, Charlie’s Angels Animal Rescue.

In acceptance of the award is former Aloft General Manager David McCartney—recently promoted to general manager of new downtown Asheville hotel concept, Hotel Arras, which will open its doors this summer—who received the news via congratulatory letters from Bill Marriott and Marriott’s President/CEO Arne Sorenson. “An authentic dedication to the community is of high importance at all McKibbon hotels, so this recognition is truly a special accomplishment for Aloft Asheville,” said John McKibbon, Chairman of McKibbon Hospitality.

‘We are beyond honored to receive this award, but more importantly proud of the efforts we’ve made in our Asheville community,” said McCartney. “The entire staff at Aloft Asheville embraces the golden rule and it’s so humbling to know that we all come to work realizing that our impact reaches far beyond the four walls of the hotel, and that our guests are always willing to give a helping hand, as well.”

McCartney and Aloft Asheville Downtown’s Operations Manager, Dexter Hazel, traveled to the home of Marriott Corporate Headquarters, Bethesda, Maryland, on Tuesday, May 14, to attend the Marriott Awards of Excellence ceremony at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center. Adding to the incredible honor, Aloft Asheville Downtown is the first from the Aloft brand to ever accept this award.

Other awards being presented include the J.W. Marriott, Jr. Diversity Excellence Award, the Debbie Marriott Harrison TakeCare Award of Excellence and the Stephan Garff Marriott Award of Excellence for Culture. Additionally, 10 Marriott associates who have showcased exceptional achievements, character, dedication effort and perseverance, will receive the J. Willard Marriott Award of Excellence, which was named after the company’s founder.

To learn more about Aloft Asheville Downtown, visit www.aloftashevilledowntown.com. For more information about McKibbon Hospitality, visit www.mckibbon.com.