Press release from American Legion NC Post 70:

Asheville area and Western North Carolina veterans and active duty personnel now have a small sanctuary to use as their own. At the American Legion NC Post 70 Coffee Shop, vets can find a cup of coffee and doughnuts Monday through Friday from 8AM until 3 PM while enjoying the camaraderie of other vets plus other activities.

Veterans and active-duty military of all ages are invited. Conveniently, the Post 70 Coffee Shop at 103 Reddick Rd is located not far from the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville. The VA even provides a shuttle service to the Post facility. Now, those vets who have idle time between appointments can have a little down time away from the VA.

Post 70 encourages those vets and active duty personnel to take advantage of this service and at the same time learn about the other programs operated and supported by the Post. Of course, the Post looks forward to have many new members join American Legion Post 70 and younger veterans and those active-duty are especially encouraged.

Together then, together again.

You have probably heard of American Legion Baseball – a boys program to allow players to age nineteen to have a summer league in which to participate. Post 70 has supported Legion Baseball since the 1920’s and has had several players rise to professional leagues. Players do not have to be from a veteran’s family but must qualify. The Asheville Cardinals games are played May – July and home games are at TC Roberson High School field.

Something new is happening in addition to boys ball. The Asheville Lady Cardinals will play in a girls fast-pitch softball league that will play at Enka field and have similar schedule weeks and age requirements as baseball. The youth look forward to tremendous community support.

The Second Annual NC Post 70 Golf Tournament will be held on July 18, 2022 at the beautiful Omni Grove Park Inn Golf Club. Proceeds from this tournament will be used to support the boys and girls ball teams. More about the tournament can be found at ncpost70golf.com.

The American Legion is the largest organization in the United States for wartime veterans. There are some 2.4 million members operating in about 14,000 posts across the nation. Since its inception in 1919, the Legion has worked hard to improve the lives of veterans, their families and communities. There are four pillars on which the organization is based: veterans affairs and rehabilitation, national security, Americanism, and children and youth.

More information is available at the Asheville Post 70 website: americanlegionnc70.org and the national website at legion.org. Contact 828-299-8463.