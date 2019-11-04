Press release from the American Red Cross:

Donate blood and help maintain a stable blood supply. Every day the Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 pints of blood for patients across the country. A pint of blood from you could be a gift of life for someone in need. Encourage family and friends to sign up and donate at one of the locations in Asheville.

Wednesday, Nov. 6, Ira B. Jones Elementary School, 544 Kimberly Avenue, Asheville, NC 28804 Hours 1:00-6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6, Gold’s Gym 1047 Patton Avenue, Asheville NC 28806 Hours 1:00-5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7, South College, 140 Sweeten Creek Rd. Asheville NC 28803 Hours 10:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11, WCU ABSN Chapter of Association of Nursing Students Biltmore Park , 28 Schenck Parkway

Suite 300 Asheville, NC 28803 Hours 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12, Preferred Properties of Asheville Downtown 39 Woodfin Street, Hours 11:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15, Asheville Buncombe Technical Community College Coman Gym 340 Victoria Road, Asheville, NC 28801

Hours 9:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21, Black Mountain Community Presbyterian Church, 117 Montreat Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711

Hours 1:30-6:00 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25, Emmanuel Lutheran Church and School, 51 Wilburn Place, Asheville, NC 28806 Hours 12:00-4:30 p.m.