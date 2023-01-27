Press release from city of Asheville:

Each year, the Asheville-Buncombe Continuum of Care, in collaboration with a number of local organizations that focus on housing insecurity, collects data on the people in our community that are experiencing homelessness in the annual Point in Time (PIT) count. The data collected are aggregated, with identifying information removed, and then are reported to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which requires that all communities that receive HUD funding to address homelessness conduct an annual PIT Count. This count is a one night “snapshot” that, when taken each year, can provide an overview of the population and trends over time.

This year’s count will take place on January 31. Volunteers, composed of service provider staff, community members, City of Asheville staff as well as City and County elected officials, will canvas the community, collecting data from those experiencing homelessness.