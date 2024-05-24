Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville, NC (May 24, 20204): Asheville Police are investigating a late Thursday night gun discharge that occurred in south Asheville. Thankfully, no one was injured; only property damage has been reported at this time.

APD patrol officers responded to the 950 block of W Chapel Road around 11:39 p.m. on May 23 to investigate reports of gun discharge. When officers arrived, the suspect was no longer on the scene. Officers completed a walk-through of the area and located an occupied residence that had been struck by gunfire along with 23 shell casings from different caliber guns.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help. If anyone has any information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact APD at (828) 252-1110. You can also send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.