Press release:
Asheville Police Department Requests Assistance to Locate Sharod Terrell Woods, Wanted for First Degree Murder
Asheville, NC (July 9, 2017): On July 8th at 8:12 p.m. the Asheville Police Department responded to a report of shots fired resulting in a gunshot wound in Livingston Street Apartments. Upon arriving to the scene they located Kelby Ismael Swinton-Moore (20 years of age), of Candler, suffering from a gunshot injury. He was transported to Mission Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Sharod Terrell Woods has been charged with 1st Degree Murder for his participation in the shooting of Kelby Swinton-Moore. Woods should be considered armed and dangerous. He is a 20 year old male with black hair and brown eyes, stands 5’10” and weighs 235 lbs. He has a tattoo on this right forearm that says “WOODS”. He may be operating a newer model Ford F150 with red rims.
Detectives are still investigating the matter and searching for Woods. We encourage anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Sharod Woods to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.