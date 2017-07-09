Press release:

Asheville Police Department Requests Assistance to Locate Sharod Terrell Woods, Wanted for First Degree Murder

Asheville, NC (July 9, 2017): On July 8th at 8:12 p.m. the Asheville Police Department responded to a report of shots fired resulting in a gunshot wound in Livingston Street Apartments. Upon arriving to the scene they located Kelby Ismael Swinton-Moore (20 years of age), of Candler, suffering from a gunshot injury. He was transported to Mission Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sharod Terrell Woods has been charged with 1st Degree Murder for his participation in the shooting of Kelby Swinton-Moore. Woods should be considered armed and dangerous. He is a 20 year old male with black hair and brown eyes, stands 5’10” and weighs 235 lbs. He has a tattoo on this right forearm that says “WOODS”. He may be operating a newer model Ford F150 with red rims.

Detectives are still investigating the matter and searching for Woods. We encourage anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Sharod Woods to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.