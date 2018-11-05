Press release from the Asheville Police Department:

The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance to identify an individual posing as a security guard whom we believe to be surveying armored trucks. The individual is described as an older, white male, with grey/white hair and approximately 5’9″ tall. He is operating a newer model Mercedes 2-door coupe.

If anyone has any information on a person matching this description, they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.