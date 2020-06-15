Press Release from Asheville Police Department:
At approximately 5:00 p.m. on June 14 the Asheville Police Department (APD) responded to Pisgah View Apartments after a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, a 48 year old resident of the apartments, was transported by EMS to Mission Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Following an investigation by APD Detectives, Herschell Hamilton, 52, of Asheville was identified as the shooter. Hamilton has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault by pointing a gun, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Hamilton is described as an African-American male, 5’10”, and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair, usually worn very short or shaved completely, and brown eyes. Hamilton has a 1″ scar over his left eye.
If anyone has information concerning this incident, or on the whereabouts of Hamilton, they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
