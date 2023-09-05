Press release from Asheville Police Department:
Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man.
James Henery Sorenson (06/11/1955 ) was last seen on Brookshire Place in West Asheville on September 4. He is known to frequent Tunnel Road. Sorenson is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 143 pounds, with brown/black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue pants, and sneakers. His family is concerned for his welfare.
If you see Mr. Sorenson, please call Buncombe County Communications immediately at 828-252-1110.
