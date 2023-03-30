Press release from Asheville Police Department

Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place late Wednesday night, leaving one man with non-life-threatening injuries.

APD patrol officers were dispatched to Maple Crest Apartments located on Lee Garden Lane for reports of gun discharge around 8:57 p.m. on March 29. Shortly after arriving on the scene, officers learned that after being shot, the victim drove himself to Mission Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to the upper right thigh and leg. Officers canvassed the area and located 4 shell casings along with broken glass. There have been no reports at this time of property damage.

APD Detectives are asking for the public’s help. If anyone has any information to help identify the shooter, please contact APD at (828) 252-1110. Or you can send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

Since January 1, 2023, the Asheville Police Department has responded to 96 calls for service reporting shots fired or someone being shot. In addition, 10 people have been shot in Asheville this year. So far, officers and forensic technicians have recovered 106 shell casings from these crime scenes.