UPDATE Oct. 14, 2021: Press release from Asheville City Police:

The incident is still under investigation and are asking anyone with any information about this tragic hit-and-run incident to come forward.

Joe Marsh, who is the victim of the hit-and-run incident on Hendersonville Road between Cedarcliff Road and Fairview Street that occurred on September 26, 2021 succumbed to his injuries on October 2, 2021.

ORIGINAL POST Oct. 1, 2021: Press release from Asheville City Police:

Traffic Safety officers need your help to identify the driver of a Honda Civic involved in a hit-and-run on September 26. The driver hit a man on a bicycle, leaving the cyclist in critical condition. The crash occurred at 1:54 am on Hendersonville Road between Cedarcliff Road and Fairview Street.

The Honda Civic is a 2009-2011 model and may have damage to the front right of the car.

If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.