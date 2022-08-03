Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville, NC (Aug. 3, 2022): Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Sean Paul Read (7/18/1973) was reported missing on Aug. 1, 2022. He was last seen at his residence that morning, wearing a “Hands of Sean Perry Inc” t-shirt and driving a silver-colored 2007 Honda Fit with NC tag HAK-6955.

He is described as a white male, 5′ 10″, weighing 240 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes, currently with a full beard of facial hair.

His family is concerned for his welfare.

If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Asheville Police Department with an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411. You can also contact APD at 828-252-1110.