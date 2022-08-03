Press release from Asheville Police Department:
Asheville, NC (Aug. 3, 2022): Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person.
Sean Paul Read (7/18/1973) was reported missing on Aug. 1, 2022. He was last seen at his residence that morning, wearing a “Hands of Sean Perry Inc” t-shirt and driving a silver-colored 2007 Honda Fit with NC tag HAK-6955.
He is described as a white male, 5′ 10″, weighing 240 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes, currently with a full beard of facial hair.
His family is concerned for his welfare.
If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Asheville Police Department with an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411. You can also contact APD at 828-252-1110.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.