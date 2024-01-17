Press release from Asheville Police Department:
***UPDATE*** Alysa Jordan Warren (03/31/2000) has been located safely.
Asheville, NC (January 12, 2024): Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Alysa Jordan Warren (03/31/2000) was last seen on November 15, 2023, in the area of Granada Street. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches, about 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Warren was last seen wearing a multi-colored flannel shirt and blue jeans. Her family is concerned for her welfare.
If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Asheville Police Department with an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411. You can also contact APD at 828-252-1110
