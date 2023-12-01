Press release from Asheville Police Department:

The Asheville Police Department requests the public’s help locating a missing man.

Jacob Luke Summers (08/02/1974) was last seen on September 25, 2023, near the 123 block of Hendersonville Road. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches, with brown hair and blue eyes, currently with a goatee. Summers is known to frequent the area of Schenck Parkway.