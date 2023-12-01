Press release from Asheville Police Department:
The Asheville Police Department requests the public’s help locating a missing man.Jacob Luke Summers (08/02/1974) was last seen on September 25, 2023, near the 123 block of Hendersonville Road. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches, with brown hair and blue eyes, currently with a goatee. Summers is known to frequent the area of Schenck Parkway.If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Asheville Police Department with an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411. You can also contact APD at 828-252-1110.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.