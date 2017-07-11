RALEIGH, N.C. – The John William Pope Foundation has opened the application period for the 2018 Joy Pope Memorial Grant in The Arts and the 2018 Joy Pope Memorial Grant in Human Services. Applications can be submitted from July 1 – September 15, 2017 for the two $100,000 grants, one arts-based and one human services-based. Any North Carolina nonprofit is eligible to apply. The grant is designed to recognize innovative projects and ideas that will be completed within the 2018 calendar year. Interested organizations should visit the foundation’s website at www.jwpf.org for more information and application instructions.

This is the third year the Foundation has offered this competitive grant program. Previous grant recipients include the Fayetteville Symphony (Fayetteville) Safelight Family Services (Hendersonville), Stecoah Valley Cultural Arts Center (Robbinsville), and Wesley Shelter (Wilson). Projects funded include a youth instrument lending library, a commercial kitchen for a nonprofit restaurant, an art exhibit honoring the Cherokee culture, and the expansion of emergency shelter space, respectively.

Joy W. Pope was the wife of the late entrepreneur and foundation namesake, John William Pope. She was president of the foundation from 1986-1992, a founding member of the Raleigh Fine Arts Society, and an early supporter of Carolina Ballet. The John William Pope Foundation works to improve the well being of citizens through the advancement of individual freedom and personal responsibility. Since 1986, the foundation has given more than $100 million to nonprofits.