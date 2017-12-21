Press release from City of Asheville:

The City of Asheville’s Blue Ribbon Committee on an Asheville Human Relations Commission will engage the community in January for a discussion about a newly formed Human Relations Commission.

Statewide, Human Relations Commissions help to facilitate a culture of improved human relations across a city. These commissions exist to support unity and harmony within diversity and resolve discrimination issues.

Appointed by Asheville City Council, the Blue Ribbon Committee has been working since July to develop recommendations on the mission, scope and duties of a Human Relations Commission. On Wednesday, Jan. 10 and Wednesday, Jan. 24, Asheville community members, especially those most impacted by discrimination, are invited to participate in a community conversation on the draft recommendations. The Blue Ribbon Committee is interested in hearing residents’ thoughts and/or reactions to the draft recommendations about a commission designed to focus on engaging community and strengthening relationships across the city. The committee’s vision for the commission is that it would offer a place to voice discrimination issues where being heard is valued.

The first discussion will be held 7-8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Arthur R. Edington Education & Career Center, 133 Livingston St. A light dinner will be served. Childcare will be provided on location and Spanish language interpretation resources will be available to ensure inclusion.

Another session will be held 6:30-8 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the Shiloh Recreation Center, 121 Shiloh Road. A light dinner, child care and Spanish language interpretation will be available for participants.

After the two discussion sessions, the Blue Ribbon Committee will review and consider the community input received, integrate comments in the final recommendations and submit the final recommendations to City Council in February. To share the recommendations with the community, the City of Asheville will email, post on social media and share feedback on the Blue Ribbon Committee webpage.

For more information, contact Jaime Matthews, Assistant to the City Manager, at 828-232-4541 or JMatthews@ashevillenc.gov.