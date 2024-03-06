Press release from City of Asheville Clerk’s Office:
The application deadline for these vacancies is April 28, unless otherwise noted.
Please note that there is a new application form for Boards and Commissions which can be found here and on the City Boards and Commission webpage.
Upcoming vacancies include, but may not be limited to:
-
AFRICAN AMERICAN HERITAGE COMMISSION
-
ASHEVILLE BUNCOMBE RIVERFRONT COMMISSION – (Open seats are for Arts advocate/artist/arts administrators or Housing Authority resident or staff member or voucher recipient.)
-
AUDIT COMMITTEE – (Two vacancies; one at-large seat and one CPA seat.)
-
BOARD OF ELECTRICAL EXAMINERS – (Five vacancies; one licensed engineer, one utility representative, one layman representative, one electrical contractor, and one journeyman.)
-
BUNCOMBE COUNTY TOURISM DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY – (Application deadline is June 23. Consideration for appointment will take place at August meeting. Two vacancies; both representing lodging with more than 100 rooms.)
-
CIVIC CENTER COMMISSION
-
HISTORIC RESOURCES COMMISSION – (Members must be Asheville City residents.)
-
HOUSING AUTHORITY – (Mayoral appointment)
-
MULTIMODAL TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION – (Three vacancies; one bicycle pedestrian interest, one transit interest, and one greenway interest.)
-
NEIGHBORHOOD ADVISORY COMMITTEE – (Two vacancies; one representing 28803/28704 zip codes and one at-large.)
-
PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION – (Application deadline is June 23)
-
PUBLIC ART AND CULTURE COMMISSION
-
TRANSIT COMMITTEE – (appointed by the Multimodal Transportation Commission)
More information about these vacancies, and the application form, may be found on the City Board & Commission webpage.
