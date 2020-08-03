Announcement from Play Nice Public Relations:

Chef Reza Setayesh will appear on an episode of the culinary competition Beat Bobby Flay on Sunday, August 9. The episode, called Going Global, premieres nationwide on the Food Network at 10 pm EST (9 pm Central). With over 25 years in the food industry, this will be the Iranian-born chef’s first appearance on a national cooking show.

After working in kitchens across the country, Reza settled in Asheville, opening four concepts in his time in the city: Rezaz, Piazza, BabaNahm, and his most recent venture, BimBeriBon, an all-day café serving a globally inspired, gluten and refined sugar-free menu that caters to all dietary preferences.

In May 2020, Reza launched Plant Loving Humans, an online community for home cooks to find inspired, primarily plant-based and gluten-free recipes, cooking tips and tricks, and information about seasonal fruits and vegetables. With Plant Loving Humans, Reza seeks to inspire a larger audience across the country and the world, giving them the tools to put more plants on their plates.

In the first round of the August 9 episode, Chef Setayesh will go up against Chef Andy Gaynor of Azumi in Baltimore. One of the two chefs will then go on to the second round, cooking a signature dish against Bobby Flay and getting the chance to beat the celebrity chef.

The episode airs nationwide on the Food Network on Sunday, August 9 at 10 pm EST (9 pm Central), and can be viewed online starting Monday, August 10 here.

A photo gallery for Chef Setayesh can be accessed here.