Press release from Asheville City Clerk:

The 5:00 p.m. formal meeting of City Council on April 9 has been cancelled. However, City Council will be holding a budget worksession beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber, located on the 2nd Floor of City Hall. No public comment is accepted at worksessions. Pursuant to North Carolina General Statute § 143-318.10 this will be an in-person worksession which the public can access by any of the following means found here.

For your convenience, however, the agenda for the April 9 meeting can be found here.

City Council will continue to accept remote comments via email or voicemail through the Engagement Hub until 9 a.m. the day of the City Council meeting. Additionally, comments can be directly emailed to Council at any time at ashevillenccouncil@ashevillenc.gov.

The meeting will be live on Charter/Spectrum Channel 193, the City’s YouTube Channel, or the City’s Virtual Engagement Hub.

If you have any questions, please call the City Clerk’s Office at 259-5601.