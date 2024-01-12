Press release from the City of Asheville:

Asheville City government offices will be closed Monday, January 15, 2024 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here is a look at City services affected by this holiday.

Trash and recycling

Though City offices will be closed, Sanitation collection services will run on schedule. Residential trash and recycling will be collected as normal, Monday-Thursday, the week of January 15. The City’s Sanitation office will be closed on January 15. Any changes in collection due to weather will be announced via AVL Collects alerts and City media channels. Sign up for sanitation collection alerts and schedule changes with the AVL Collects app or at ashevillenc.gov/AVLcollects.

ART bus service

ART bus service routes and facilities will operate on a holiday schedule, which is the same as the Sunday schedule. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is one of six days ART runs on a reduced holiday schedule. For more route information or service alerts, visit RidetheART.com.

Asheville Parks & Recreation

All parks and greenways are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Community center buildings and administrative offices are closed.

If a community center is surrounded by or adjacent to a park, outdoor amenities such as sports courts, fields, playgrounds, and picnic shelters are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Riverside Cemetery offices are closed, although the cemetery is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Burton Street Community Center co-hosts a day of service with Burton Street Community Association, Hood Huggers International, and Riverlink from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meet at Burton Street Urban Peace Gardens and Market on 47 Bryant St.

Community & Regional Entertainment Facilities

Harrah’s Cherokee Center: Will be closed. For any event or ticket inquiries, please contact hello@harrahscherokeecenterasheville.com.

WNC Nature Center: Will be open for regular hours, for more information please visit www.wildwnc.org

Asheville Municipal Golf Course: Will be open during regular hours for play. Tee times can be booked at www.ashevillegc.com

Emergency response and water-related issues

Water Resources staff will be available for water-related emergencies 24 hours a day over the holiday weekend. Customers can call the customer service line at 828-251-1122 to report water-related emergencies, leaks, breaks, and no water calls.

All public safety services, including police, fire, and emergency response, will operate according to the normal schedule — 24 hours a day, seven days a week.