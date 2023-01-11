Press release from city of Asheville:

Asheville City government offices will be closed January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here is a look at City services affected by this holiday.

Trash and recycling

Though City offices will be closed, Sanitation Services will run on schedule. Residential trash and recycling will be collected as normal on January 16. The City’s Sanitation Services office will be closed January 16 but residents who need assistance can call the City’s customer service line at 828-251-1122.

ART bus service

ART bus service routes and facilities will operate on a holiday schedule, which is the same as the Sunday schedule. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is one of six days ART runs on a reduced holiday schedule. For more route information or service alerts, visit RidetheART.com.

Parks & Recreation

All City of Asheville greenways and parks are open regular hours including Asheville Municipal Golf Course, Riverside Cemetery, and WNC Nature Center. Asheville Parks & Recreation administration offices and most community centers are closed with the exception of those listed below:

Burton Street Community Center will co-host a day of service with Burton Street Community Association and Hood Huggers International from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Meet at Burton Street Urban Peace Gardens and Market on 47 Bryant St.

Stephens-Lee and Tempie Avery Montford community centers will host a Fun Day Out with games, crafts, and special events for $5 per child (no charge for participants enrolled in APR Afterschool programs).

Emergency response and water-related issues

Water Resources staff will be available for water-related emergencies 24 hours a day over the holiday weekend. Customers can call the customer service line at 828-251-1122 to report water related emergencies, leaks, breaks, and no water calls.

All public safety services, including police, fire and emergency response, will operate according to normal schedule — 24 hours a day, seven days a week.