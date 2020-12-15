Press release from Asheville City Schools:

By now, you’ve probably seen the forecast for tomorrow morning. It’s a tricky one, but because of the Winter Weather Advisory and real potential for black ice, Asheville City Schools has decided that we will be operating on a two-hour delay for all high school students and essential staff members (including high school educators supporting tomorrow’s testing) tomorrow, Wednesday, December 16th.

High School Testing:

This decision has been made knowing our buses, high school drivers and staff were set to be on the roads early in the morning for tomorrow’s end of course exam.

If your child was supposed to take tomorrow’s Math 3 EOC, please know the exam has been cancelled and rescheduled for Thursday, December 17th at 8:30 AM. If you would prefer, your child may also make-up their exam in January, following the Spring 2021 Semester as well as in June 2021.

At this time, we do anticipate our high school students will be able to take the Health Science I and the Sports and Entertainment Marketing CTE Exam tomorrow afternoon. Per previous communications, tomorrow’s CTE Exam is set to begin at 1:00 PM. Please know we will continue to monitor both local and national weather reports both this evening and tomorrow morning. Therefore, if anything changes about tomorrow’s afternoon testing schedule, we will send out additional communication.

Remote Learning Day for Elementary and Middle School Students:

Families, if your child is in elementary or middle school, please know tomorrow will be a normal remote learning day, as our elementary and middle school educators were already scheduled to work from the safety of their homes.

Food Distribution Sites:

Additionally, due to tomorrow’s two-hour delay, please know our food distribution sites will be open but on a 30-minute delay. This means tomorrow’s grab and go meals will be available at:

-Asheville Middle School from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

-Claxton Elementary School from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

-Hillcrest Apartments from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

-Isaac Dickson Elementary School from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

-Klondyke Apartments from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

-Livingston Street Area from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

-Pisgah View Apartments from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Community-Based PODS:

At the discretion of each community center, several of our community-based PODS have decided to open tomorrow, Wednesday, December 16th but on a two-hour delay. Those which will be opening on a delay include:

-Arthur R. Edington Education & Career Center

-Delta House

-Hillcrest Community Center

-Hillcrest Head Start Center

-My Daddy Taught Me That

-Pisgah View Apartments Community Center

-Western Carolina Rescue Mission

-YTL

In the event of further changes, please know I’ll send another email, make a second phone call, alert local media outlets as well as post delay and cancellation notifications on our district website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Once again, Asheville City Schools will be operating on a two-hour delay for all high school students, essential staff members and community-based PODS tomorrow, Wednesday, December 16th. Elementary and middle school remote instruction will continue as normal.